Declan Chisholm News: Garners helper in win

Chisholm logged an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Chisholm poked a puck loose, and Mats Zuccarello picked up the loose change before firing it long-distance into the net while Yaroslav Askarov was on his way to the bench for an extra attacker. The helper snapped a four-game slump for Chisholm. He's been asked to fill a larger role, including a spot on the power play, while the Wild are without their three best blueliners in Brock Faber (upper body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body) and Jonas Brodin (lower body). For the season, Chisholm has 11 points, 43 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 37 appearances. He's often been in a bottom-four role, but he's worth streaming in deeper formats due to his improved spot in the lineup for the time being.