Declan Chisholm News: Picks up assist in loss

Chisholm notched an assist in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Flyers.

The helper was Chisholm's first point in six appearances this season. He missed the first two games of the season due to an illness, which may explain his slow start. He's also stuck on the third pairing, and while he sees time with the second power-play unit, his scoring chances are limited. The defenseman has added four shots on net, three hits and two blocked shots -- those contributions aren't enough to make him a depth option in most fantasy formats.