Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dennis Hildeby headshot

Dennis Hildeby News: Secures overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Hildeby stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Hildeby made his first NHL start since Dec. 15 and came away with his third win in four outings this season. He allowed the opening goal to Tyson Foerster in the first period and another tally to Scott Laughton in the second. Morgan Rielly had the game-winner at 2:25 of overtime. Hildeby and Matt Murray have been sharing backup duties at the NHL level as well as the starting role for AHL Toronto during the absence of Anthony Stolarz (knee). The Maple Leafs don't have a back-to-back over the next week, so it wouldn't be surprising to see some roster shuffling to keep Hildeby and Murray fresh with AHL games even if Joseph Woll ultimately starts a few games in a row for the big club.

Dennis Hildeby
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now