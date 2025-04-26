Devon Toews News: Bags apple in win

Toews logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Toews set up Nathan MacKinnon's goal late in the first period. Through four playoff games, Toews has two points, four shots on net, two hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The 31-year-old will continue to focus on defense and chip in offense when he can while playing a massive role on the Avalanche's top pairing.