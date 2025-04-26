NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 26

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The final Saturday of April may be the final day of the season for the Senators as they'll be swept if they don't win. There are four games on the slate, with the first puck dropping at 1 p.m. EDT. Onto the NHL DFS recommendations!

SLATE PREVIEW

Unless the Golden Knights decide to keep Adin Hill on the bench - which is unlikely - the goaltending situations look solid. In terms of injuries, Miro Heiskanen could return, but the Stars have been saying that since the lead-up to Game 2. And Aleksander Barkov is now banged up for the Panthers, so his status is also unknown.

GOALIES

Anthony Stolarz, TOR at OTT ($7,400): Stolarz has only allowed more than two goals once through his last 10 games, and that's happened zero times this series with two goals against each time out - including the two that went into overtime. While Ottawa is playing to keep its season alive, it was middling on both offense and defense offensively. So the odds are clearly stacked against the Sens.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM at FLA ($7,200): Vasilevskiy didn't look great in Game 1, but played well on Thursday - even in a loss. He also posted a 2.18 GAA and .921 save percentage this season. It's not like he's played poor of late with a .916 save percentage across 14 outings. Florida finished 15th in offense. Matthew Tkachuk is back, though Barkov may not be available and that would change things.

VALUE PLAY

Matthew Knies, TOR at OTT ($6,300): Knies has potted two goals in this series, both coming on the power play. He's also one of the five forwards on Toronto's top man-advantage, and that talent-laden group has been hot. As for the Sens, they ranked 19th on the penalty kill this season.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Wild vs. Golden Knights

Ryan Hartman (C - $5,300), Marcus Foligno (W - $4,400), Gustav Nyquist (W - $4,300)

The Wild's top line is impressive. If you can work out the salary logistics, go for it. I wanted to try to save you some funds, so I've gone with their third trio. Hill has allowed four goals in each of the last two and got pulled in Game 3. Over his last 12 appearances, he's struggled to an .884 save percentage.

Hartman has tallied an assist in every game this series. He's also directed 34 shots on net from the last 15. Foligno has scored a goal in each of the last two. He's been performing well since returning from injury with nine points through 12 matchups. Nyquist hasn't yet found the scoresheet in the playoffs, though he did pick up five points in the last nine regular-season games.

DEFENSEMEN

Devon Toews, COL vs. DAL ($5,300): Toews has only registered one point this series, but he had 11 in 10 heading into the postseason. He's also averaged 28:28 against Dallas with four shots and 11 blocked shots. Jake Oettinger looked great in Game 3, but was mediocre in the six previous outings with a 4.02 GAA and .877 save percentage.

Noah Hanifin, VGK at MIN ($5,200): Hanifin has recorded a point in every game of the series. He was also moved to the top power-play unit, including over six minutes with the extra man in Game 3. That's particularly relevant as the Wild produced the 30th-ranked penalty kill this season.

