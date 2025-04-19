Devon Toews News: Tickles twine Saturday

Toews scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Toews redirected home a pass from Josh Manson at 12:56 of the third period to restore a two-goal lead for the Avalanche. This was Toews' first game action since April 10, as he rested in the last two games of the regular season. The 31-year-old defenseman missed the 50-point mark for the first time in four years, earning 10 goals, 34 assists, 138 shots on net, 103 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating over 76 outings in 2024-25. That's still good offense for a blueliner, and he'll remain a big part of the Avalanche's overall game while skating alongside Cale Makar on the top pairing.