Dmitri Voronkov headshot

Dmitri Voronkov News: Agrees to two-year contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 5, 2025

Voronkov signed a two-year, $8.35 million contract with the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Voronkov was a restricted free agent this summer after completing his entry-level contract. He had 23 goals, 47 points, 55 PIM and 71 hits across in 73 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. Going into his third NHL season, he has a chance to reach new offensive highs while playing primarily on the second line.

