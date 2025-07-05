Dmitri Voronkov News: Agrees to two-year contract

Voronkov signed a two-year, $8.35 million contract with the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Voronkov was a restricted free agent this summer after completing his entry-level contract. He had 23 goals, 47 points, 55 PIM and 71 hits across in 73 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. Going into his third NHL season, he has a chance to reach new offensive highs while playing primarily on the second line.