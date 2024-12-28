Fantasy Hockey
Dmitri Voronkov

Dmitri Voronkov News: Scores two PP goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 7:58am

Voronkov scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Voronkov netted twice on the power play and both goals came in the second period, but he also set up Adam Fantilli's goal earlier in the same frame. Voronkov is going through a very productive stretch and has been one of the most in-form players in the NHL over the last two weeks, recording three straight multi-point efforts and extending his point streak to six games. He's tallied five goals and five assists over that six-game stretch.

