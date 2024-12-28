Dmitri Voronkov News: Scores two PP goals

Voronkov scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Voronkov netted twice on the power play and both goals came in the second period, but he also set up Adam Fantilli's goal earlier in the same frame. Voronkov is going through a very productive stretch and has been one of the most in-form players in the NHL over the last two weeks, recording three straight multi-point efforts and extending his point streak to six games. He's tallied five goals and five assists over that six-game stretch.