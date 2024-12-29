Dmitry Orlov News: Lights lamp in win

Orlov scored a goal on five shots, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Orlov's tally late in the second period tied the game at 1-1, setting the stage for the Hurricanes' productive final frame. The defenseman has three points over his last seven contests while playing on the second pairing. He's up to four goals, 13 helpers, a plus-17 rating, 54 shots on net, 48 hits and 21 blocked shots through 36 appearances this season. Orlov didn't receive any power-play time even with Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) out Saturday -- those duties went to Jaccob Slavin and Sean Walker.