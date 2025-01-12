Dougie Hamilton News: Deals helper in overtime win

Hamilton produced an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning.

Hamilton is still listed as a top-four defenseman, but he has been under 20 minutes of ice time in 12 of the Devils' last 14 games. On most teams, that would be worrisome, but he has seven assists and a plus-5 rating in that span, and New Jersey's blue line is fairly deep even if it's not overflowing with high-scoring blueliners. Hamilton now has 28 points, 134 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 49 hits and a plus-4 rating through 45 appearances. While the drop in ice time is discouraging, fantasy managers need not worry as long as he remains on the top power-play unit and continues to contribute fairly well across the board.