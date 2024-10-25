Dougie Hamilton News: Extends point streak in loss

Hamilton registered a helper on the man advantage in Thursday's 5-3 loss against the Red Wings.

Hamilton banked a secondary assist on Nico Hischier's third-period power-play marker. Hamilton added six shots, two blocks, one hit and a minus-1 rating to go along with a team-high 24:28 of ice time. The right-shot blueliner is currently riding a four-game point streak consisting of one goal and three assists after failing to register a point in his first six outings. With Luke Hughes making his season debut in Thursday's loss, Hamilton will likely need to produce offense at a consistent pace if he wants to fend off the former for the quarterback role on the No. 1 power-play unit. Hamilton has posted four points (one goal) and a minus-5 rating over 10 games.