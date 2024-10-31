Dougie Hamilton News: Notches assist

Hamilton posted an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Hamilton has received some in-game rest for each of the last three contests, playing less than 20 minutes in each of those games. He has three assists in that span, and it doesn't appear to be a performance issue -- the Devils simply have their preferred personnel available on defense, so head coach Sheldon Keefe doesn't have to lean on his top guys as he did earlier in the month. Through 13 outings, Hamilton is up to a goal, six helpers, 44 shots on net, 15 hits, 19 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.