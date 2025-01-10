Dylan Cozens News: Tallies in win

Cozens scored a goal and added five hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Cozens ended a five-game goal drought with his second-period tally. The 23-year-old center has been playing on the top line lately, but it hasn't unlocked more offense for him with just two points over four contests since the promotion. He's at nine goals, 12 assists, 94 shots on net, 86 hits, 45 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 42 appearances this season, offering limited upside for fantasy outside of formats that reward toughness.