Dylan Holloway News: Generates helper
Holloway logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-0 win over the Senators.
Holloway has four goals and four assists over his last five games. He sprung Brayden Schenn for a breakaway goal at 7:26 of the first period after picking off of an Ottawa pass. Holloway continues to impress in a middle-six role with 27 points, 95 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-9 rating. He's often been streaky, but he adds ample offense and physicality when everything's going right, so it's worth riding out the quiet stretches.
