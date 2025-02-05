Dylan Holloway News: Helps out on power play

Holloway notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Holloway's offense has faltered a little with just two points and a minus-5 rating over his last five contests, though both of those points have come on the power play. His ice time remains steady in a top-six role. The 23-year-old forward is up to 16 goals, 23 helpers, nine power-play points, 122 shots on net, 119 hits and a plus-9 rating across 54 games.