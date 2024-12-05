Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Holloway

Dylan Holloway News: Stays warm with helper

RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Holloway produced an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Holloway helped out on Colton Parayko's game-winning goal in overtime. The assist extended Holloway's point streak to five games (four goals, four helpers). The 23-year-old forward is making an impact with top-six minutes, and he's now at 16 points (three on the power play), 59 shots on net, 49 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 27 appearances this season. He's worth scouring the waiver wire for in all fantasy formats.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
