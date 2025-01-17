Dylan Holloway News: Two helpers against Calgary

Holloway picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Both helpers came in the first period as the Blues surged out to a 3-0 lead. Holloway has six multi-point performances in the last 11 games, a stretch in which the former Oiler has erupted for five goals and 15 points. The two-year, $4.58 million offer sheet St. Louis extended to the 23-year-old this past offseason is beginning to look like a steal -- through his first 46 appearances as a Blue, he's popped for 15 goals and 34 points with 108 shots on net, 91 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating.