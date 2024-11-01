Elias Lindholm News: Registers helper
Lindholm logged an assist and won 14 of 22 faceoffs in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
Lindholm began his Boston career with five points over three games, but he turned cold with a seven-game point drought before finding the scoresheet Thursday. The center has six points, 17 shots on net, 21 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 11 appearances. His defensive work will keep him in a top-six role, but Lindholm hasn't displayed enough consistency or chemistry with the Bruins' other top forwards to be fully trusted in fantasy.
