Emil Heineman News: Scores lone goal in loss

Heineman scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 5.

Heineman's tally early in the third period spared the Canadiens a shutout loss, but it didn't spark a rally. The 23-year-old had 18 points, 64 shots on net, 173 hits and a minus-6 rating over 62 regular-season outings before adding one goal, four shots, 16 hits and four blocked shots over five playoff games. Heineman is a restricted free agent this summer and will be in the mix for a bottom-six role heading into 2025-26.