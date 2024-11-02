NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 2

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Now that we're in November, we're closing in on a month of the NHL season. Saturday features seven matchups taking place at 7 p.m. EDT or later. To try and help you enjoy some DFS success this weekend, here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The four teams with the highest GAAs are in action with two on the second leg of a back-to-back as the Sens host the Kraken and the Sabres visiting the Red Wings.

GOALIES

Kevin Lankinen, VAN at SAN ($8,600): Maybe the Canucks will try and sneak in another start for Arturs Silovs in this matchup, though he's been awful this year. Lankinen, on the other hand, has a 2.29 GAA and .920 save percentage. The Sharks aren't last in goals per game, but they've still averaged 2.50 and 27.7 shots, neither which are decent numbers.

Joseph Woll, TOR at STL ($8,200): The Leafs are on the first of consecutive nights, so it might either be Woll or Anthony Stolarz in net. Woll has only made two starts due to injury, but he made 24 saves on 25 shots while winning last time out. The Blues have been no better than the Sharks offensively having averaged 2.55 goals and 27.2 shots.

VALUE PLAYS

Sidney Crosby, PIT vs. MON ($7,700): If you're looking for secondary scoring on the Penguins, well, you aren't going to find any. Even Evgeni Malkin has struggled recently. Fortunately, Crosby remains a high-level player in his age-37 season. The Penguins' icon has 12 points in 12 appearances, even though his 9.1 shooting percentage is likely to improve. To that end, he lit the lamp twice in his last outing. So don't be surprised if Crosby does it again versus the Canadiens and their 4.18 GAA. Some matchups are worth splurging on a high-salary player and figuring out how to fill in the rest of the roster.

Conor Garland, VAN at SAN ($6,800): Garland has posted seven points through nine games alongside 21 shots. His minutes have mainly increased thanks to a major power-play role where he averages 3:15. The Sharks come in with a 3.82 GAA while giving up 32.0 shots a night.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Red Wings vs. Sabres

J.T. Compher (C - $5,600), Lucas Raymond (W - $6,200), Andrew Copp (W - $3,900)

As noted, the Sabres are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen should be in net Saturday, having recorded a 3.31 GAA and .890 save percentage. With a tired team in front of him, things aren't looking favorable for the Finn. But the outlook is positive for the Red Wings and their second line.

Compher is at five points while listing a 17.6 shooting percentage, which is the same mark he posted last season when he potted 19 goals among his 48 points. Raymond has 10 points even though he's been quite unlucky with a 5.9 shooting percentage, well below his career 14.5. Copp has tallied four goals and two assists, including multiple points twice.

Canadiens at Penguins

Nick Suzuki (C - $7,100), Cole Caufield (W - $8,400), Emil Heineman (W - $4,400)

The Canadiens have struggled to a league-worst 4.18 GAA. And Pittsburgh isn't far behind at 4.00. Not only that, but the Penguins have conceded more shots with 34.4. You can count on Suzuki and Caufield playing together while Heineman is less certain to remain here. Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach have already skated next to the main duo this year as the third spot has frequently changed.

Suzuki has achieved higher scoring totals in every season after 33 goals and 77 points last year. And he's primed to improve on those numbers once again with four goals on 27 shots and nine assists so far. Suzuki has even registered at least two points on four occasions. Last year, Caufield scored 28 goals even though his shooting percentage dipped to 8.9. He's already found the back of the net 10 times with at least three shots on eight occasions. Heineman is a 22-year-old rookie with two goals and potentially productive placement.

DEFENSEMEN

Brady Skjei, NAS vs. COL ($5,900): Skjei joined the Predators from the Hurricanes after enjoying the best season of his career with 13 goals and 34 assists. He's currently at two goals on 28 shots and four helpers. Colorado's defense hasn't been terrible as it's only allowed 25.6 shots, yet the problem has been the goaltending with a 4.18 GAA.

Matt Grzelcyk, PIT vs. MON ($4,800): Grzelcyk has been a pleasant surprise for the Pens after coming over from Boston. He's averaged 20:09, including 1:52 on the power play. While Grzelcyk doesn't have a goal, he's racked up six assists - including four in his last five outings. The fact the Habs carry a 4.18 GAA has already been discussed a couple times, but it makes sense to mention it again.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.