Erik Haula headshot

Erik Haula Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Haula didn't participate in Sunday's morning skate due to an ankle injury, and he's considered day-to-day while undergoing further testing.

Haula dealt with an undisclosed injury in early December, but he wasn't forced to miss any time, and he's appeared in each of the Devils' first 42 games of the season. The 33-year-old has recorded five goals, six assists, 67 hits and 29 PIM while averaging 14:27 of ice time, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Monday's game against the Kraken.

Erik Haula
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
