Erik Haula Injury: Could miss several weeks

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday that Haula could miss a few weeks due to a sprained ankle, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Haula was absent from Sunday's morning skate due to an ankle injury, and Keefe said later in the day that the 33-year-old would miss some time. Haula was initially labeled as day-to-day, but Keefe's comments Monday suggest that the center is closer to week-to-week after being diagnosed with a sprain. Justin Dowling will likely see time in the lineup during Haula's absence.