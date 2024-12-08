Esa Lindell News: Pockets assist in win

Lindell notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Lindell has two helpers over his last five contests. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to see top-four minutes for the Stars, though mainly in a defensive capacity since he doesn't get much, if any, power-play time. He's now at 10 points, 42 shots on net, 23 hits, 54 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 27 outings this season. Lindell's got decent production in non-scoring areas, making him an option in deeper fantasy formats.