NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The NHL playoffs are giving us some Sunday afternoon action. Dallas and Edmonton split the two matchups down in the Lone Star State, with the teams headed north of the border. Game 3 starts at 3 p.m. EDT, so you'll have to get your single-game lineups in earlier than usual.

For contest purposes, you have a salary cap of $50,000 for six players. One is your Captain, who nets 1.5 times the points, but with an elevated salary. Here's the lineup I landed on. And you can find out whether or not you've had DFS success before you even order dinner!

CAPTAIN

Mikael Granlund, DAL at EDM ($9,300): By making Granlund my Captain, I was able to build a well-balanced lineup where I don't feel like I lost a lot. Mikko Rantanen has slowed down and Roope Hintz's status is up in the air. Granlund has notched multiple points in three of his last six, including the series opener. He's also put 15 shots on net over his last four. I only mentioned Stars players here, and the reason for that is Stuart Skinner. He may have three shutouts during these playoffs, yet he's also allowed 20 goals from his other four starts and got benched for Calvin Pickard.

FLEX

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. DAL ($10,400): Rostering either Connor McDavid or Draisaitl is always a good thing as both have 20 points so far this postseason. Draisaitl has more goals, but McDavid has put decidedly more active in the shooting department. My decision ultimately came down to something pretty basic, and that's the fact Draisaitl's salary is $400 lower.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. DAL ($8,600): Bouchard is developing a reputation as someone who improves in the postseason, which is impressive considering he's posted over 60 points and 200 shots over each of the last two campaigns. He's so far notched six multi-point efforts with at least two shots and blocks four times also been a force in the postseason. You don't need a defenseman on a single-game roster, yet Bouchard is more productive than most forwards.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL at EDM ($8,400): Johnston started the playoffs well with eight points in 10 outings. He hasn't found the scoresheet over his last five, but that could change on Sunday. If Hintz can't go, there's a decent chance Johnston will move up to the top line. Either way, he skates on Dallas's first power play while the Oilers have maintained the playoffs' 15th-ranked penalty kill.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM vs. DAL ($7,800): Edmonton's most-recent lineup tweak led to Nugent-Hopkins skating on McDavid's wing. It's working out well with a goal and assist in both games this series. Regardless of the way their roster has been laid out, RNH has been doing great with at least one point from nine of his last 11 matchups.

Esa Lindell, DAL at EDM ($5,400): Having Granlund as my Captain allowed me to roster four players who participate on the lead man-advantage, one of whom may win the Hart, and close things out with a top-pair defenseman. Lindell averaged 22:11 during the regular season, and it's up to 24:02 across the postseason. He's not a point producer, though he's managed 17 shots while blocking 38. Lindell has also posted five goals and 21 assists in each of his last two campaigns. Having a blueliner to close out a DFS roster who's likely to go at least 22 minutes works for me.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.