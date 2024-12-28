Evgeni Malkin News: Offers helper in loss

Malkin notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Islanders.

Malkin has found steady offense with a goal and four assists over his last five games. The 38-year-old center can still contribute, although not at as high a level as he's been known for in prior years. Overall, he has 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists) with 69 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 18 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-16 rating over 37 appearances. His drop in shooting volume from 2.4 per game last season to under two per game in 2024-25, combined with a drop in efficiency, explains a large part of his decline on offense.