Fabian Zetterlund Injury: Will make trip to Utah
Zetterlund (lower body) will join the team for its trip to face Utah on Friday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Zetterlund is currently stuck in a nine-game goal drought during which he recorded four assists, 15 shots and 11 hits while averaging 18:12 of ice time. With Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed) unavailable, the team may need to call up a forward from AHL San Jose -- unless Nico Sturm (lower body) is deemed good to go. Alternatively, the Sharks could decide to deploy seven blueliners in Zetterlund's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now