Fabian Zetterlund News: Registers helper Saturday

Zetterlund posted an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Zetterlund ended a three-game point drought when he set up a Luke Kunin tally in the third period. This was Zetterlund's first assist of the season, and he's up to four points, 21 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-4 rating over nine appearances. As long as he continues to see top-six minutes, Zetterlund will have some appeal as a depth forward in fantasy who can chip in with offense and hits.