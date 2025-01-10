Fabian Zetterlund News: Returning Friday

Zetterlund (lower body) will be back in action versus Utah on Friday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Zetterlund is currently stuck in a nine-game goal drought during which he recorded 15 shots to go with four helpers. With just 11 goals through 43 games this year, Zetterlund may not be able to repeat his 2023-24 production when he racked up 24 goals in 82 outings. Still, the 25-year-old winger should retake both his first-line and top power-play roles, which figures to give him plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net.