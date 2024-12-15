Filip Chytil News: Manages assist in loss

Chytil logged an assist and four hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Chytil has three points over his last five games. He was listed on the top line Sunday and ranked second among the Rangers' centers with 19:06 of ice time, one second less than Vincent Trocheck. Head coach Peter Laviolette had to get creative with Artemi Panarin (upper body) out Sunday, but Chytil has played well enough to get a longer look in the top six. He has 12 points, 49 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-9 rating over 23 appearances -- don't expect his physicality from Sunday to become the norm.