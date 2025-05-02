Filip Gustavsson News: Falls to Knights in Game 6

Gustavsson stopped 20 shots Thursday in the Wild's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6 of their first-round series.

After being unable to finish Game 5 due to an illness, Gustavsson was back between the pipes Thursday with Minnesota's season on the line, but he didn't get enough help from his defense to force a Game 7. The 26-year-old netminder re-established himself as the Wild's top option in the crease with a regular season that saw him record a career-high 31 wins, along with a 2.56 GAA and .914 save percentage in 58 outings. Gustavsson has one more year remaining on his current contract, worth $3.75 million.