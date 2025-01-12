Filip Gustavsson News: Slated to start against Vegas

Gustavsson is expected to start Sunday's road matchup against the Golden Knights, Wild radio broadcaster Joe O'Donnell reports.

Gustavsson got the night off Saturday against San Jose, but he'll unsurprisingly return to the net for the second half of the back-to-back set. The 26-year-old has been inconsistent over three appearances this month, going 1-1-0 with a 4.16 GAA and .848 save percentage, and he could have some difficulty against the Golden Knights, who are tied for fourth in the NHL with 3.40 goals per game.