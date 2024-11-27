Frank Vatrano News: Goals in consecutive games

Vatrano scored a goal on five shots and added six hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Vatrano has brought his power-forward best with three goals, two assists, 29 shots and 34 hits over his last eight games. The 30-year-old didn't have much scoring success prior to this recent stretch. The winger is up to four goals, nine points, 66 shots, 57 hits, 19 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 20 appearances this season. Vatrano should be a lock for top-six minutes moving forward.