Frank Vatrano News: Lends helper Sunday

Vatrano notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Vatrano has a goal, two assists, seven shots on net and 10 hits over his last five contests. The winger slumped for the latter half of March and into early April, but he's stabilized a bit in the last week. Overall, the 31-year-old has 21 goals, 23 assists, 231 shots on net, 164 hits, 66 blocked shots, 74 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 79 appearances in a top-six role.