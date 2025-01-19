Fantasy Hockey
Gustav Forsling headshot

Gustav Forsling News: Finishes win with empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Forsling scored an empty-net goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Forsling has two goals and two helpers over nine outings in January. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to handle more responsibility while Aaron Ekblad (undisclosed) is out of the lineup. Forsling is at seven goals, 18 points, 123 shots on net, 43 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 47 appearances. Even once Ekblad is healthy, Forsling is likely to remain in a top-pairing role for his defensive performance.

Gustav Forsling
Florida Panthers
