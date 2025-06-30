Henri Jokiharju News: Sticking with B's

Jokiharju agreed to terms on a three-year, $9 million contract with Boston on Monday.

Jokiharju was poised to hit free agency Tuesday but instead has tied himself to the Bruins for three more seasons. With Boston last year, the 26-year-old blueliner appeared in 18 regular-season contests in which he generated zero goals, four assists and 15 shots while averaging 21:22 of ice time.