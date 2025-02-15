Best 4 Nations Face-Off Bets Today: Expert Picks for Saturday, February 15

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament continues Saturday at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, and we have a doubleheader. At 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+, we have the undercard between Finland and Sweden. And, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+, we have the main event between tournament favorites Canada and the United States. This could very well end up being a preview of the final for all of the marbles. We'll take a look at some same-game parlay (SGP) opportunities for these matches. Let's get started.

Expert 4 Nations Face-Off Picks for Saturday, Feb. 15

Sweden vs. Finland - 1:00 p.m. ET

Scandinavian neighbors and rivals Sweden and Finland drop the puck at 1:00 p.m. ET at Bell Centre in a crucial matchup for both sides.

Sweden fell behind 2-0 and 3-1, against Canada on Wednesday night. It scored two in the third period to force overtime, as a hush fell over Bell Centre. It wasn't until Mitch Marner won it in overtime for the host nation that everyone was able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Filip Gustavsson did a decent job in between the pipes, allowing four goals on 28 shots, but the power-play goal to Nathan MacKinnon to open the tournament wasn't bad.

Jonas Brodin, Adrian Kempe and Joel Eriksson Ek scored goals for Sweden, as the Tre Kronor picked up a point in the standings. A win in regulation by Sweden would mean Finland is eliminated from appearing in the Final.

Finland opened well enough against Team USA on Thursday in Montreal. Henri Jokiharju notched a goal, with helpers to Mikael Granlund and Olli Maatta, to take a 1-0 lead at 7:31 of the first period. It was just 2-1 in favor of Team USA through two periods, then the wheels came off for the Finns. Juuse Saros allowed four goals in the third, including two in the first 26 seconds of the period. It's a major reason why coach Antti Pennanen is switching gears and inserting Kevin Lankinen in the crease for Game 2.

The Finns are desperate, and I think they have enough firepower to at least keep it within a goal. Take them on the puck line as the underdogs and go low on the total in a highly contentious game.

Finland +1.5 (+150 at BetMGM)

Under 5.5 Goals (-110 at BetMGM)

USA vs. Canada - 8:00 p.m. ET

In the nightcap, USA and Canada battle for North American supremacy, and an upper leg in the tournament.

USA was sluggish through 40 minutes against Finland, leading just 2-1 thanks to goals from Brady Tkachuk and Matt Boldy. However, in the third, Matthew Tkachuk had a pair of power-play goals, Brady added another and Jake Guentzel got onto the board for a four-goal third, flipping the under to an over.

Zach Werenski also ended up with three assists, while Boldy had a goal and an assist, Guentzel had a goal and an assist and Matthew Tkachuk ended up with a three-point night with a secondary apple on his brother's goal in the third.

Canada was able to get the 4-3 overtime win against Sweden on Wednesday. It was a Nova Scotia affair, as maritime boys Sidney Crosby (three assists) and Nathan MacKinnon (power-play goal) led the way. Sid the Kid was the top star for the night. Brad Marchand and Mark Stone added goals, and Marner had the heroics in overtime.

Jordan Binnington did well enough in the crease, turning aside 23 of the 26 shots he faced, but he'll need to be much more crisp against Team USA, especially when the Americans are on the power play. That man advantage looked unstoppable, although Finland could very well stink on the penalty kill. We'll see on Saturday how good this USA team is from top to bottom.

Team USA ML (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Today's Best Hockey Bet(s)

We hit the over in the Canada-Sweden opener Wednesday, and with a 2-1 score on the board after 40 minutes in the USA-Finland game Thursday, we looked well on our way to an under. But, Team USA scored two goals in the first minute of the third, and our under play was sinking like a stone.

On Saturday, let's get back on track with the under in USA-Canada.

Under 6.5 Goals - USA vs. Canada (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Best NHL Bet Record

Yesterday: 0-1 (0.0%, -110)

Year-to-date: 14-11-1 (56.0%, +108)

4 Nations Parlays Today

4-Leg NHL Big Parlay (+740 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Finland +1.5 (-152) vs. Sweden

Under 5.5 Goals (-128) - Finland vs. Sweden

USA ML (-110) vs. Canada

Under 6.5 Goals (-130) - USA vs. Canada

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+224 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

USA ML (-110) vs. Canada

Under 6.5 Goals (-130) - USA vs. Canada

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+216 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Finland +1.5 (-152) vs. Sweden

USA ML (-110) vs. Canada

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+215 at FanDuel Sportsbook)