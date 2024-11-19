Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Igor Shesterkin headshot

Igor Shesterkin News: Allows three goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Shesterkin allowed three goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Shesterkin gave up two goals in the first period and another in the second, but he shut the door in the third to get his fourth win in his last six outings. It wasn't a particularly strong start -- Shesterkin has given up three or more goals in four of his last seven appearances. He's now 8-4-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 13 starts this season. Shesterkin's uneven performances could allow for a slightly larger workload for Jonathan Quick in the near term.

Igor Shesterkin
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now