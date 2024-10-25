Igor Shesterkin News: Gets little help in loss

Shesterkin made 26 saves in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Florida.

All three Panthers tallies came on failed clearing attempts or defensive-zone giveaways by the Rangers, and two of them came in the first three minutes of the first period. It was the first regulation loss of the season for Shesterkin, who has been generally stellar with a 4-1-1 record, 2.16 GAA and .926 save percentage through six starts. It was also the first time this season New York gave its star netminder less than four goals of support.