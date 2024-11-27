Igor Shesterkin News: Guarding road goal

Shesterkin is expected to start on the road against Carolina on Wednesday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin has struggled recently, allowing at least three goals in each of his past three starts and five of his last six appearances. That's caused his season GAA to rise to 2.91, though he still has a respectable .914 save percentage to go along with his 8-6-1 record across 15 outings. The Hurricanes rank third offensively with 4.00 goals per game, so they'll be a tough assignment for the cold netminder.