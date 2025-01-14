Igor Shesterkin News: Lets lead slip away late

Shesterkin stopped 23 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Shesterkin and the Rangers were nursing a 2-1 lead for nearly 30 minutes but couldn't get it to the finish line. Artturi Lehkonen tied the game with 1:13 left in the third period and Devon Toews scored in overtime to send Shesterkin to his first defeat in three starts since he returned from an upper-body injury. He's allowed a total of six goals on 79 shots in those contests. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is 13-15-2 with a 2.97 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 30 appearances. The Rangers wrap up their three-game road trip in Utah on Thursday.