Igor Shesterkin News: Stops 40 shots in win

Shesterkin turned aside 40 of 41 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

The Senators played an excellent road game, but Shesterkin was simply better. He put an end to his two-game skid with his second straight game of 40 or more saves. While that's a concern for the Rangers' defense, few goalies are as well-equipped to handle a heavy workload. Shesterkin improved to 5-2-1 with a 2.25 GAA and a .931 save percentage over eight starts this season. The Rangers' next game is Sunday versus the low-scoring Islanders, which would be an incredibly favorable matchup for Shesterkin if he gets the start.