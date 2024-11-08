Igor Shesterkin News: Woeful in loss to Buffalo

Shesterkin stopped seven of 12 shots before being pulled in the second period during Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Sabres.

Shesterkin was off to a great start, posting a 6-2-1 record with a 2.22 GAA and a sizzling .933 save percentage in nine appearances before this woeful outing. One bad appearance shouldn't change Shesterkin's status as one of the best goaltenders in the NHL over the first month of the season, though. While it will inflate his numbers, the 28-year-old should remain an elite option across all fantasy formats going forward.