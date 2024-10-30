Ilya Samsonov News: Yields six goals in loss

Samsonov allowed six goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Samsonov allowed the first four goals of the game, and the Golden Knights weren't able to create much of a comeback effort. This was easily his worst start of the campaign, and he's now allowed 10 goals on 76 shots over his two road outings. Samsonov is 3-1-1 with a 2.95 GAA and a .906 save percentage through five starts. He's alternated games with Adin Hill over the last five contests -- if that pattern holds, Hill would start Saturday at home versus Utah while Samsonov would line up for a road start in Edmonton next Wednesday.