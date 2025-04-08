Ilya Sorokin Injury: Leaves Tuesday's game

Sorokin (upper body) exited Tuesday's game versus the Predators prior to the third period, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin got run into in his crease during the second period. He allowed four goals on 23 shots prior to his exit, but Sorokin was not on the bench when Marcus Hogberg took over in goal to begin the third period, which suggests an injury is the concern. The Islanders are unlikely to make the playoffs with or without Sorokin given the Canadiens' surge up the standings, but Sorokin's status looms large over the final week of the campaign.