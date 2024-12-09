Ilya Sorokin News: Earns win Sunday

Sorokin stopped 29 of 31 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Thanks to this 29-save performance, Sorokin has now recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Even though the 29-year-old Russian netminder has been wildly inconsistent, the recent signs show marked improvement. He's gone 3-1-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a .916 save percentage over his last five starts, and that percentage could be even higher hadn't it been for a 5-2 loss over Seattle in which he gave up four goals in just 13 shots on Dec. 5.