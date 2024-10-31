Ivan Provorov News: Collects assist in win

Provorov logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Islanders.

Provorov is up to three helpers through nine outings this season. The 27-year-old defenseman continues to play in a top-four role with time on the second power-play unit. He has added 11 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, four hits, four PIM and a plus-5 rating. Provorov doesn't hit as much as he did earlier in his career, and his defense can falter at times, but he's still likely to maintain a prominent role throughout 2024-25.