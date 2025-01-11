Jack Hughes News: Four-game, six-point streak

Hughes had a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Hughes is on a four-game, six-point streak (two goals, four assists). And he has 52 points, including 35 assists, and 168 shots in 45 games -- that's a 95-point and 306-shot pace. Those totals might not set career marks, but the oldest Hughes on the Devils is cementing his status as one of the NHL's top scorers. Now, if he could improve his 38.0 face-off percentage, Hughes might get more consideration for year-end hardware.