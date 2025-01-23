Jack Hughes News: Nabs power-play assist

Hughes logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Hughes had been held off the scoresheet over the prior two games, which had seen the Devils limited to a total of two goals against the Flyers and Senators. The 23-year-old was able to get back on the scoresheet Wednesday when he assisted on a Stefan Noesen tally in the second period. Hughes is up to 56 points (25 on the power play), 185 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 50 appearances this season.