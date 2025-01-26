Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Hughes headshot

Jack Hughes News: Scores game-winning OT goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 26, 2025 at 9:17am

Hughes scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Hughes scored the game-winning goal with 54 seconds left in overtime following a set-up from Timo Meier, giving Hughes 19 goals on the year. The 23-year-old playmaker has cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last 10 games and remains one of the most influential players on the New Jersey roster, tallying 11 points in that span (four goals, seven helpers) and 57 total points in 51 regular-season contests to date in 2024-25.

Jack Hughes
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now