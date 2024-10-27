Jack Hughes News: Sparks second-period rally

Hughes scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Hughes has found some success recently with two goals and three assists over his last four games. The center sparked the Devils' rally in the second period, tying the game at 1-1 at the 1:16 mark of the frame. For the season, he's up to three tallies, 10 points, 40 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 12 appearances. Both Hughes and Nico Hischier have enjoyed strong starts, giving the Devils a dual threat down the middle in the top six.